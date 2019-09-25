Girl dies on 12th birthday after being shot by stray bullet while inside Harvey home

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family is left devastated after a girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet died on her 12th birthday.Balloons meant to celebrate the anniversary of the day Kentavia Blackful was born are still in place as her family struggles with the tragedy of her death.Kentavia was with her family inside a Harvey home when the shooting occurred Monday night near 158th Street and Paulina Avenue, police said. Her family was watching the Bears game and putting finishing touches on her birthday party at the time."My emotions are running, but I'm trying to keep it together and show support for the family as much as possible," said Bretta Blackful, Kentavia's grandmother.Kentavia Blackful died after lingering in critical condition following the shooting on the evening before her birthday.The girl's grandfather, Dennis Hunt, said he was standing outside on the porch when two people came up to him and opened fire. Hunt said he crawled inside his house.One of the bullets went through the main window, hitting Kentavia in the back of the head as she sat at the family computer."This time, because we can't change the outcome, we're here to support the family and do all we can to make sure people are lifted during the tough time," said Pastor Marcel Fears of Overcomer's Life Church of God in Christ in Harvey.So far, Harvey police said no one is in custody.A $3,500 reward is being offered for information in the case, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.Kentavia had planned to spend her birthday playing basketball and having a skating party.