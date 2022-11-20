Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say

The crash happened on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Harvy Barrio was killed in a head-on crash on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead after a head-on collision in Kane County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township.

Authorities said a driver in a Ford Fusion was trying to pass another car while in a no-passing zone when he was hit head-on by a Subaru, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

That driver, identifed by the sheriff's office as 22-year-old Harvy S. Barrios of Elgin, died. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Glendale Heights, was injured but is going to be okay.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Sycamore, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joes Hospital.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash and was reopened as of 6:15 a.m., officials said.