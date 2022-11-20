WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say

The crash happened on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, November 20, 2022 1:17AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Harvy Barrio was killed in a head-on crash on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead after a head-on collision in Kane County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township.

Authorities said a driver in a Ford Fusion was trying to pass another car while in a no-passing zone when he was hit head-on by a Subaru, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

That driver, identifed by the sheriff's office as 22-year-old Harvy S. Barrios of Elgin, died. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Glendale Heights, was injured but is going to be okay.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Sycamore, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joes Hospital.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash and was reopened as of 6:15 a.m., officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.