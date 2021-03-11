March 11, 2020: Looking back at 1 year in Illinois since COVID pandemic declared

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10404116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc revisits the events of March 11, 2020 in Philadelphia and beyond as they unfolded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- America marks a tragic anniversary Thursday, as March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic.Travel was suspended from Europe, the NBA and college basketball was shut down and Illinois would close all non-essential businesses, within days."We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus one year ago.Since then, there have been more than 100 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 2.6 million deaths globally.Here in Illinois, over 1.2 million cases have been reported, with over 20,000 confirmed deaths.Some longtime businesses have shut down and Solider Field, Wrigley and Sox park were void of fans. Both of O'Hare and Midway airports looked like ghost towns, flourishing areas of the city like downtown were deserted and schools moved to remote learning.Then mask mandates were put in place and spacing became a requirement. Hospitals became overwhelmed with patients."We had no idea how to treat these people in the beginning of the pandemic. One of the things that evolved over the next few months we learned how to treat these patients much better," said Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health.The entire world changed."It was exactly one year ago this morning that I said things are going to get much worse before they get better but I did not realize in my mind even anything close to more than half a million people having died in this country," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.We've seen three infection surges, forcing restriction changes, and now all eyes are on predominant COVID-19 variants popping up.But more Americans are getting vaccinated every day. In Illinois, according to IDPH, over 3.5 million doses have been administered, and mass vaccination sites continue to pop up all across our area- things are finally slowly starting to improve."It's been a time I'll never forget," Dr. Citronberg said. "Last year around this time we were just getting started, great learning experience not only from a medical point of view but also just personal reflection and growth."Health officials remind us to stay vigilant and continue protocol. It's not a time to let our guard down."With a continuation of public health measures and a gradual pulling back as opposed to a just turning a light switch on and off," Dr. Fauci said. "We've got to gradually and prudently pull back as we get closer and closer to normal."