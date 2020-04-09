CDC report shows 1 person spreading COVID-19 to as many as 15 others in Chicago this February; 3 died

The CDC report calls that person the "index patient." The individual had mild symptoms when a take-out meal was shared with several other people. Two of those other people would test positive. One died weeks later.
A few days after the take-out meal, the index patient went to a birthday party, where the individual hugged family members and shared food. At least three of those family members became infected, and two of them died.
One of the people considered a "probable" COVID-19 patient went to church, where they passed the offering plate, possibly spreading the virus to many more people.
City officials have said this proves why it's so crucial to follow social distancing guidelines.