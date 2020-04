CDC report shows 1 person spreading COVID-19 to as many as 15 others in Chicago this February; 3 died

EMBED >More News Videos With the number of coronavirus deaths increasing, some Chicago-area communities are concerned that funeral homes are holding ceremonies where social distancing isn't taking place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation showed how one person in Chicago spread COVID-19 back in February to as many as 15 people, three of whom have died.The CDC report calls that person the "index patient." The individual had mild symptoms when a take-out meal was shared with several other people. Two of those other people would test positive. One died weeks later.A few days after the take-out meal, the index patient went to a birthday party, where the individual hugged family members and shared food. At least three of those family members became infected, and two of them died.One of the people considered a "probable" COVID-19 patient went to church, where they passed the offering plate, possibly spreading the virus to many more people.City officials have said this proves why it's so crucial to follow social distancing guidelines.