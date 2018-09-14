HEALTH & FITNESS

11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, Downers Grove heart transplant recipient visited by rapper Drake, discharged from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Heart transplant recipient Sofia Sanchez is on the road to recovery.

The 11-year-old Downers Grove girl's mother told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she is "feeling great and enjoying the fresh air."

Sofia was discharged from Lurie Children's Hospital on Wednesday and is recovering for the next 4-6 weeks at the Ronald McDonald House.

RELATED: Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant

In July, Sofia underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure.

After Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral, Drake visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour in August. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

Sofia learned last month that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.

"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.

