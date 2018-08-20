HEALTH & FITNESS

Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch her favorite artist's attention with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rapper Drake made a birthday wish come true for a young heart patient in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, is awaiting a heart transplant. She recorded her take on the viral "In My Feelings" Challenge and invited the rap star to her 11th birthday party at Lurie Children's Hospital.


"I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump," she says in her video message to Drake. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday."

The rapper saw it and stopped by during his tour stop in Chicago this past weekend. Drake posted shared photos of their visit on Instagram Monday afternoon.

He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
