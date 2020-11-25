Coronavirus

1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects

By Luz Pena
As the race for the coronavirus vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.

"I'm Jennifer Haller and I'm the first person in the U.S. to trial COVID-19 vaccine," said Jennifer Haller, who is part of the Moderna trial.

RELATED: Side effects from COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says

Jennifer Haller was injected on March 16 with the experimental vaccine by Moderna.

COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states to know before your trip

"My arm was sore the next day. I had two doses of the vaccine 4 weeks apart. Each time my arm was pretty sore the next day but besides that I personally didn't experience any other side effects," said Haller.

In September, California resident, Daniel Horowitz, was injected as part of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial. The trial is double-blind, so Horowitz is not sure if he received the vaccine or the placebo, but he says his side-effects are similar to those of a flu shot.

"I got a little ache in my muscles, like mm I just don't feel right and it went away after that day," said Horowitz.
In their clinical trials, Moderna points to a graph for side effects, which includes:
  • Fatigue
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Myalgia
  • Pain at the injection site

UCSF's infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin Hong says these are normal vaccine symptoms.

"25% - 50% of people might feel some mild side effects after their first dose. But, after the second one they may be more people who might feel some of these side effects and they might go away within a day or so," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

So what do both vaccines have in common?

AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

"They take a message through the cell in the body and says 'Hey cell make this protein' and this protein is exactly the thing that is on the surface of COVID and that is what your body is responding to," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Q&A: Infectious disease expert on when the average person might have access to COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Susanna Naggie, MD, Vice Dean for Clinical Research at the Duke University School of Medicine, answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.



Both Pfizer and Moderna announced that clinical trials show their vaccines are more than 90% effective with more than 70,000 people on the trials combined.

As to long term side effects, "Usually these occur within two months and so far they haven't had any problems with either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
IN reports 6,059 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
IN reports 6,059 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths
Show More
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Company works to create nasal spray alternative to COVID-19 vaccine
Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy
More TOP STORIES News