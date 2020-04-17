Third Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third Chicago police officer has died of COVID-19, according to a Chicago police spokesperson.The officer was assigned to the 4th District on Chicago's South Side, the spokesperson said.The department did not identify the deceased officer.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Acting Supt. David Brown are expected to announce the death during a press conference at 1 p.m., as well as provide updates about the coronavirus in Chicago.The Chicago Police Department has already lost two officers to COVID-19.Detective Sgt. Clifford Martin, also known as Cliff, worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives. He was 56.Officer Marco DiFranco, 50, contracted the virus at the end of March and was hospitalized before he died.