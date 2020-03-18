Coronavirus Illinois update: Willowbrook nursing home outbreak leaves 46 sick with COVID-19

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday that the number of cases at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have increased once again.
There are now 33 residents and 13 staff who have confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials said.
Even as they continue to wait on even more test results to come back, representatives for the nursing home told ABC7 they prefer not to comment on any of the individual cases in order to respect the privacy of those who are ill.
The DuPage County facility said they're working hard to ensure the health and welfare needs of those inside.
After the first case was diagnosed Saturday, health officials have struggled to contain the spread of the virus inside the 150-bed facility. Roughly 200 test kits were brought in to test both residents and staff.
Residents who are sick, but not seriously enough to be hospitalized, are being isolated within the building. Infected staff members and their families are self-isolating at home.
"What we know is that each case that is identified often comes with an average of 90 individuals that they have come into contact with," said Karen Ayala of the DuPage County Public Health Department.
Nationwide, most nursing homes have now been locked down to visitors, while staff are tested for fevers as they arrive for their shifts.
It's part of an effort to avoid the nightmare scenario seen in Kirkland, Washington, where at least 19 people died as a result of COVID-19.
It's a vital task, but not an easy one.
"All problems stem from understaffing," said Steven Levin of law firm Levin & Perconti. "Now we have an overtaxed nursing home staff, that is already understaffed, some of whom could have the coronavirus. All kind of precautions needed to take with the coronavirus and not enough staff to do it."
"As always, our residents' health, safety and well-being is our highest priority," said Ron Nunziato, CEO of Extended Care LLC, the consulting company working with the facility. "We anticipated it wasn't if, it was when, a resident would become affected....we've been working very closely with the DuPage County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health to promptly identity and monitor individuals who had recent contact with our individual who has been diagnosed to prevent any further spread within our facility and community at large." Nunziato said.
The mayor of Willowbrook has issued a statement calling on anyone who may have been inside the Chateau Nursing Home over the past 30 days to self-isolate at home.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.