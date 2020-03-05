Coronavirus update: 5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Illinois; Cook County man being treated at RUSH University Medical Center

The fifth COVID-19 patient in the state is a Cook County man in his 20s who flew into Chicago through O'Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling from Italy.
The patient acquired COVID-19 while in Italy and is hospitalized in isolation at Rush University Medical Center and is in stable condition, health officials said.
"The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season."
Health officials said they are working to identify all close contacts with the patient.
The patient tested positive at an Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory. Samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.
The third and fourth cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a husband and wife, are both in isolation at home and doing well. The source of the infection is unknown, but Governor Pritzker said the husband had traveled to a state with community transmission.
The first two cases of COVID-19 have both made a full recovery.
"We will continue to monitor all three recently identified cases daily for the presence of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing until CDC criteria for release are met," said Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Terry Mason. "With the ability to test for COVID-19 in the IDPH laboratories, we were able to get results quickly and potentially limit further spread of this virus."
Pritzker reiterated that the risk to the general public remains low.
Concerns over the outbreak have led to a number event cancellations across the Chicago area.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.