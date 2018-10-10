EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4454917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rare polio-like illness is impacting children across the country, including two being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Nine cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like illness, have been reported in children in northern Illinois since mid-September, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday.Two girls -- a 2-year-old from Batavia and an 8-year-old from Chesterton, Indiana -- were being treated this week for the illness, also called AFM, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.No further details have been released about the other cases, but Illinois authorities are investigating whether there might be a cluster. Prior to these cases, only four cases of AFM have been confirmed by the CDC in Illinois since 2015.The nine cases have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and none have been confirmed by the CDC this year. However, local officials are working with CDC investigators.AFM mimics cold or flu symptoms at first and then includes limb weakness and partial paralysis. The illness, which has affected children across the U.S., affects lungs and nervous system.There have been at least six cases reported in Minnesota in the last few weeks, and at least 38 confirmed cases in 16 states.Since 2015, only four cases of AFM have been confirmed by the CDC in Illinois.At Lurie, Julia Payne, age 2, was one of the confirmed cases. She was released into rehabilitation treatment Wednesday afternoon.Julia has been fighting AFM for almost a month. Her parents noticed she was having trouble holding up her head and arm. This week, her parents said she is doing better."This is such a rare, scary condition that we don't know much about, so as much awareness as we can raise, we're all about that," said Julia's mom, Katy Payne.Julia's symptoms are typical of AFM, but can also include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and facial droop. The virus is transmitted via coughing, sneezing and not properly washed hands.There is no treatment for AFM so doctors treat the symptoms and provide physical therapy, but the long-term effects are not really known.The illness predominantly affects children and young adults."Since this potentially can be a polio virus, or a polio-like virus, you want to make sure you're up-to-date on your polio vaccine, but mainly handwashing and being on the look-out for symptoms," said Scott Goldstein, a pediatrician at Northwestern.