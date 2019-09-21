ABC7 I-Team Investigates: The Return of Measles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the United States is on the verge of losing the measles-free status that it's held for nearly two decades, the ABC7 I-Team is investigating measles vaccination rates at schools across our area.Public health experts recommend a vaccination rate in the mid-90% range to create community immunity, also known as herd immunity.A 95% vaccination coverage level is considered by experts to be high enough to protect the larger school population from the spread of measles if the disease struck.In Illinois, an I-Team analysis of vaccination data from the 2018-2019 school year found hundreds of schools across Illinois where less than 95% of children were vaccinated for measles - potentially putting all of those students at risk. The number of schools lower than the 95% measles protection rate is increasing in Illinois, according to data published by the Illinois State Board of Education data.Chuck Goudie and the I-Team investigate-- Monday at 10 p.m.