Health & Fitness

'All My Children' star Susan Lucci says she had 90% blockage in artery, encourages heart screenings

"All My Children" star Susan Lucci recently suffered a medical emergency to which many women can relate.

Lucci said just about a year ago, she had two episodes, in which she experienced light pressure on her chest, radiating around her rib cage to her back.

"But I'd never had any health issues, so I ignored it," she said.

But another time, she had very severe pressure she could not ignore. Lucci said it was like an elephant was sitting on her chest.

She went to the hospital, and by the time she got there she didn't have the symptoms anymore, but doctors found she had a 90% blockage in her main artery and a 75% blockage in an adjacent artery.

"By coming to the hospital, I had avoided the widowmaker. It would've been a fatal heart attack," she said.

February is American Heart Month.

CVS MinuteClinics are having free heart screenings Feb. 6, 13 and 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart attackheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
Chicago museum free days for Illinois residents in February
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Twin engine plane crashes behind home near Springfield Airport, officials say
Boy allegedly stabbed 5-year-old sister while shouting 'die die'
Show More
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges
Why did Kobe Bryant's chopper crash? Expert weighs in here
Coronavirus: How it spreads
More TOP STORIES News