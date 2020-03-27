Coronavirus

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Police Chief Kristen Ziman test positive for coronavirus

(KGO-TV)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Kane County health officials said Friday.

Both were tested last Saturday after a police supervisor tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

"I am not certain when I contracted the virus, but I was able to curb any further community spread by self-quarantining and not going about each day with business as usual, albeit with social distancing," Mayor Irvin said.

The mayor said he has experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this past week, but is feeling much better and expects to make a full recovery. He has not made a public appearance since Friday, March 20.

Chief Ziman and her command staff began self-quarantining the morning of Saturday, March 21, after the supervisor tested positive for the virus the evening before. She began to experience some mild symptoms after that, officials said.

"I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department," she said. "This is an all hands on deck effort, and we've taken steps to protect our officers and practice social distancing, but the virus is here and we need everyone's help to stop the spread."

"As we know, this isn't the case for everyone and that's why we all must take this so seriously. I am imploring our community to stay at home. The only way to beat this is by working together. It's not easy, but it's necessary," the mayor added.
