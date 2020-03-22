Blue Island mayor temporarily shuts down police department after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The BIue Island Police Department has been temporarily shut down Sunday by the city's mayor after a department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargas said that he learned late Saturday night that an employee of the Blue Island Police Department had tested positive for COVID-19.The mayor said the department has been temporarily shut down and no one is being allowed inside while the building is being cleaned.Mayor Vargas said he has requested the help of the Cook County Sheriff's Department to help assist in the city during this time.Illinois Rep. Bob Rita released a statement Sunday disagreeing with the mayor's "unilateral" decision to shut down the city's police department.You can red Rep. Rita's full statement below:Mayor Vargas' office has not yet responded to requests for a comment.