Blue Island mayor temporarily shuts down police department after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The BIue Island Police Department has been temporarily shut down Sunday by the city's mayor after a department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargas said that he learned late Saturday night that an employee of the Blue Island Police Department had tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor said the department has been temporarily shut down and no one is being allowed inside while the building is being cleaned.
Mayor Vargas said he has requested the help of the Cook County Sheriff's Department to help assist in the city during this time.
Illinois Rep. Bob Rita released a statement Sunday disagreeing with the mayor's "unilateral" decision to shut down the city's police department.
You can red Rep. Rita's full statement below:
"Early this morning, I was contacted by the Governor's office regarding policing and public safety in Blue Island. I have since learned that Mayor Domingo Vargas made a unilateral decision at 1 a.m. Sunday (today) to suspend all police department activities. At no point did the Mayor's office contact my office, any member of the City Council or any other local leaders in making this rash decision.
In response to this action by the Mayor, my office has made contact and arrangements with both the Cook County Sheriff and Illinois State Police to ensure that Blue Island residents have police patrolling our community. While this is not a long- term solution, please be assured that there are County and State police available should residents need their help.
Residents should still call 911 if an emergency.
I am also in frequent communication with the City Council and am calling on our alderman to convene an emergency meeting to address community policing during this crisis.
Our first responders are heroes because they remain on the frontlines during this crisis. In the event that a first responder falls ill with COVID-19 or any other illness, there are state-mandated protocols in place to protect both the employee and any others coming in contact with that person.
These protocols are in place to ensure that we can protect both individual officers while not threatening the safety of the general public.
Based on current information, these vital protocols were not followed by Mayor Vargas when making his decision.
I am in frequent communication with both local leaders and the Governor's office and will be providing daily updates as we work through this difficult time.
We are also asking that anyone who is in possession of safety masks, gloves or other equipment consider donating those items to the Blue Island police and fire departments as we are facing a national shortage on protective items for first responders. Residents are invited to call my office at 708-396-2822 or email robertbobrita@aol.com with questions or concerns."
Mayor Vargas' office has not yet responded to requests for a comment.
Blue Island mayor temporarily shuts down police department after employee tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News