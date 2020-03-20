Coronavirus Illinois: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adhering to a "stay-at-home" order is fairly straightforward: just stay at home!Gov. JB Pritzker joined medical experts and local officials to announce that Illinois will be enacting a "stay-at-home" order beginning on Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m.Pritzker signed an executive order Friday prohibiting public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household, except to participate in essential activities.The intent of the order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their place of residence as much as possible.The order impacts the entire state of Illinois.Everyone is required to stay home except to get supplies such as food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. People are still able to go outside for solitary recreational activities, but practice social distancing around others.If you go out, officials say you need to keep at least 6 feet of distance.People who are elderly or medically vulnerable are urged to stay in their residence except as necessary to seek medical care. Nothing in the executive order prevents the Illinois Department of Public Health of local public health departments from issuing and enforcing isolation and quarantine orders.People will still be able to leave their home to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, hospitals and gas stations, all of which will remain open.Unlike measures taken in Italy, Illinois officials are not enacting lockdown measures or establishing a curfew.State and local law enforcement are able to enforce the executive order.