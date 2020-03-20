coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adhering to a "stay-at-home" order is fairly straightforward: just stay at home!

Gov. JB Pritzker joined medical experts and local officials to announce that Illinois will be enacting a "stay-at-home" order beginning on Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m.

Pritzker signed an executive order Friday prohibiting public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household, except to participate in essential activities.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

What is considered an 'essential activity?'

  • Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home


  • Gathering household items, food and cleaning products


  • Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements


  • Caring for a family member or pet


  • Performing work for an essential business


    • Why is this happening?

    The intent of the order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their place of residence as much as possible.

    Where is the order in effect?
    The order impacts the entire state of Illinois.

    Can I leave my home?
    Everyone is required to stay home except to get supplies such as food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. People are still able to go outside for solitary recreational activities, but practice social distancing around others.

    What if I do go out?
    If you go out, officials say you need to keep at least 6 feet of distance.

    Can you leave the house if you are elderly?
    People who are elderly or medically vulnerable are urged to stay in their residence except as necessary to seek medical care. Nothing in the executive order prevents the Illinois Department of Public Health of local public health departments from issuing and enforcing isolation and quarantine orders.


    What will still be open?
    People will still be able to leave their home to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, hospitals and gas stations, all of which will remain open.

    It this like what is happening in Italy?
    Unlike measures taken in Italy, Illinois officials are not enacting lockdown measures or establishing a curfew.

    What can happen if I break the "shelter in place" order?
    State and local law enforcement are able to enforce the executive order.

    RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    coronavirushospitalcoronavirus illinoisshelter in placeu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
    Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Federal prosecutor in Chicago appointed to fight COVID-19 fraud
    What to know about Illinois' 585 COVID-19 cases
    Reduced Southwest service out of Midway
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
    'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
    Andersonville restaurant gives free dinner to service workers during COVID-19 pandemic
    Illinois restaurants battle through shutdown as COVID-19 persists
    'Lifeblood of the economy': Truckers busier than ever amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
    What to know about Illinois' 585 COVID-19 cases
    Show More
    Federal prosecutor in Chicago appointed to fight COVID-19 fraud
    PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
    A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity
    No public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
    More TOP STORIES News