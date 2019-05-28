Health & Fitness

World Health Organization deems 'burnout' a medical diagnosis

Is work stressing you out? You might have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section "employment" or "unemployment related problems."

According to ICD-11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms: the patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthworld health organizationstressu.s. & worldworkplace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cleanup underway in Dyer, Ind., Sauk Village after tornado touches down
39 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck near Villa Park
Huntley man drowns after boat capsizes in Arlington Heights: police
Teen mother, infant daughter missing from Cragin
Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-355
Show More
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
Family of 4 killed in crash, including pregnant woman
$4K in medication stolen from cancer patient
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling even in adversity
More TOP STORIES News