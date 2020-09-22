halloween

Halloween trick-or-treating considered high-risk amid COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says

By
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that traditional trick-or-treating puts people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19.

The agency says some alternative Halloween activities would reduce that risk.

Halloween is one of Lana and Eddie McKendree's favorite days of the year.

"We are looking to make it memorable especially because with all the e-learning I think it's important to get together and have some fun activities," said their mother Lori McKendree.

"There's a lot of Halloween activities you can do short of going trick or treating door to door," said Dr. Mickey Caplan, Northshore Health System.

Business is already picking up at Fantasy Costumes on the city's northwest side, according to manager Cathy Bunger.

"People are still going to have their small gatherings at home and celebrate," said Bunger. "There's a lot of die-hard Halloween fans."

The CDC has issued guidelines ranging from low risk activities such as a Halloween scavenger hunt. An example of a moderate risk activity is grab-n-go trick-or-treating where treats are left at least six feet away outside. Higher risk would be traditional trick or treating.

"Each family is going to have to weigh the risk and benefits for themselves," said Caplan.
