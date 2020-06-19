Chicago area residents stranded in Yemen during escalating humanitarian, COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Chicago-area residents, including children, are stranded in Yemen and can't get home because of the coronavirus pandemic.Even before COVID-19 started ravaging Yemen, it was one of the most dangerous places in the world. Americans were warned not to travel there, but Chicagoans from Yemen returned to their family homeland anyway to attend weddings, visit relatives, or to see friends. Then the coronavirus hit in March, leaving them stranded."They're stuck in Yemen due to the pandemic. All the airports are closed, all the seaports are closed, they are unable to return back to their United States, which is their homeland, safely to be reunited with their families," said Naser Nasser, who has family and friends trapped in Yemen.Nasser began building a list of people stranded in the nation on the Arabian Peninsula in March; it now lists 174 American citizens or permanent U.S. residents with green cards. Eighty-three from Chicago and the suburbs are among those confined there since COVID-19 shut down air travel. Twenty-seven children are also stranded.Civil war had already been underway in Yemen for five years. Now people are sprayed down with disinfectant in the streets and hundreds of freshly dug graves are considered evidence of surging coronavirus deaths, even though government officials there have not acknowledged many deaths from COVID."The health care system there is completely broken, so there's a lot of worries, a lot of stressors," said Iman Nasser, whose father is stranded in Yemen. "That's happening with all Yemeni families here. When, when they're thinking about their parents and siblings and family abroad."Iman Nasser's father, an 80-year old Chicagoan, went to Yemen last winter and now can't get home."All seven of his kids are in Chicago and he's far away from us, so having to deal with the reality that if he does get sick he might not be able to see us," he said. "So he is, I mean that was a very emotional conversation that I had with him last time."The American Embassy in Sana'a was closed in early 2015, as were most other embassies in Yemen. For years the U.S. has warned against travel to the country because of terrorism, kidnap risk and landmines.The State Department is now warning that "the U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Yemen," and one official told the I-Team because of the pandemic "Yemeni authorities both suspended international flights and closed Yemen's borders."Nevertheless, with Americans stranded there their Chicago loved ones say the U.S. government needs to do something."They were planning to come back in March, they have already bought tickets. But, you know, they stopped traveling on the 17th of March," said Mogeeb Taher, whose daughter is stranded in Yemen. "She's pregnant there. Maybe it's gonna be too late for her, she's due very soon."UN experts have said Yemen is facing the highest death rate in the world from COVID-19, something the advocates here say should send a message to American officials."I want to say to them to act ASAP, to evacuate their U.S. citizens and green card residents and reunite them with their families," Naser Nasser said.The U.S. State Department told the I-Team that the situation for American citizens right now in Yemen is "extremely complex" and they have limited means to help. They did, however, leave the door open, saying they "continue to assess potential repatriation options for all U.S. citizens stranded in the region."