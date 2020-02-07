Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago husband and wife who both tested positive for coronavirus have been released from a hospital in Hoffman Estates to home isolation.

AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center said they have been discharged to their home under guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The hospital released a statement on behalf of the patients saying, "With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we've received have been great. Everyone's been very kind and very respectful. This has been the best healthcare experience we've ever had, but we're definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal."

RELATED: Coronavirus concern: 4 passengers from New Jersey cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

The woman, who is in her 60s, was the first case of coronavirus reported in Illinois. She had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?



After she was diagnosed with coronavirus, her husband also began showing symptoms and then he tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said he had not traveled to China. Officials said the man didn't take the CTA or attend large gatherings, but he did travel to Cleveland more than two weeks ago.

The husband's diagnosis was the first instance of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagohoffman estatescdccoronaviruscenters for disease controlvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands protest amid tension over removed administrators
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
14K baby carriers recalled because child could fall out
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Show More
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated for coronavirus; others cleared
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
Former Ill. Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge Trump for GOP nomination
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News