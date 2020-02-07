Coronavirus: Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5877302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago husband and wife who both tested positive for coronavirus have been released from a hospital in Hoffman Estates to home isolation.AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center said they have been discharged to their home under guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.The hospital released a statement on behalf of the patients saying, "With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we've received have been great. Everyone's been very kind and very respectful. This has been the best healthcare experience we've ever had, but we're definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal."The woman, who is in her 60s, was the first case of coronavirus reported in Illinois. She had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13.After she was diagnosed with coronavirus, her husband also began showing symptoms and then he tested positive for coronavirus.Officials said he had not traveled to China. Officials said the man didn't take the CTA or attend large gatherings, but he did travel to Cleveland more than two weeks ago.The husband's diagnosis was the first instance of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the U.S.