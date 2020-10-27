Illinois COVID-19: New Chicago restrictions announced by Pritzker as IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 briefing, October 26, 2020

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be imposed on Chicago as public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths in Illinois.Gov. JB Pritzker said sustained increases in positivity and hospitalization rates have led Region 11, which encompasses the entire city, to trigger additional mitigation measures.The new measures will take effect on Friday. They include the same restrictions on indoor bar and restaurant service that were imposed on suburban Cook County earlier in the week.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 382,985, with 9,568 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 62,074 specimens for a total of 7,388,290. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 20- 26 is 6.4%.As of Monday night, 2,758 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.The state has seen a 49% increase on the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators since the beginning of October.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Adams County: 1 female 70s- Carroll County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s- Pike County: 1 female 70s- Richland County: 2 females 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Warren County: 1 male 60s- Wayne County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Woodford County: 1 male 90sMeanwhile, restrictions will go into place for suburban Cook County, Illinois Health Region 10 on Wednesday due to rising cases in the area. The restrictions include a ban on indoor service for restaurants and bars.More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restriction. Governor Pritzker said Monday that even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction."Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable