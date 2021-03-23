coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID cases rising among young people, reminiscent of 'fall surge,' Dr. Allison Arwady warns

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned the city, particularly its younger adults, that COVID-19 metrics are once again creeping into a danger zone that resembles a previous second surge last October.

The city looks at case numbers, test positivity, emergency room visits for COVID and ICU cases for the disease. All except ICUs are on the upswing.

RELATED | Illinois reports 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

"Even if there are more cases in young people, we still are seeing that translate into it an increase in hospitalizations," Arwady said.

As the weather warms, city public health says case rates look now like they did in mid-December.

"Unfortunately we are now up to a point where we are seeing 350 cases per day," Arwady said. "We really want to get under 200 cases per day to take us to that lower risk state. Moving over 400 cases per day would move us to high-risk."

RELATED | Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Michigan among states added to orange tier
Dr. Arwady gives an update on Chicago's travel quarantine order, with Michigan among the states being added to the orange tier.



Arwady said Michigan's situation is a harbinger of tougher times that could revisit Chicago. She says the neighboring state was doing a good job testing for and managing COVID-19, but now sports the third highest number of cases in the country.

Michigan has been hit particularly hard by the UK variant, something she says is afoot in Chicago.

"It is a problem here," Arwady said. "We are up 30% in cases just in the past 14 days and up 23% in the last week, so we not talking about the greater than 100% that they have seen in Michigan, nevertheless, right now not headed the right way."

Right now the city sits at 3.2 percent test positivity, up a half point in just a couple of weeks - and the data says young people are driving those numbers.

"If you are taking some chances with COVID, please rethink that," Arwady urged. "Please wear your mask and please be extra careful if you are interacting with anyone who is older or anybody with an underlying condition."
