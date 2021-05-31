Chicago holding beach pop-up vaccination clinics on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Health Department is hoping people off work for Memorial Day can get vaccinated while they are out and about.The city will be holding pop-up vaccination sites at 31st Street Beach and North Avenue Beach from 1-4 p.m. and at the 95th Street CTA Station from 12-5 p.m.This comes as Chicago shifts its COVID-19 vaccine strategy to bring pop up vaccination sites into the community where people are out and about and having fun this holiday weekend, placing some of the pop ups in areas where populations have been hesitant to get the shot. The goal is to make it as quick and convenient as possible.At the Logan Square Farmers Market, shots were being administered in a vaccination bus."The goal here is to get to the underserved people in the community and encourage them," Mae Chua, the lead nurse at Washington Park vaccination site.Over the weekend some received their Johnson & Johnson dose at this pop up site in Washington Park.Just over half of Chicago residents have received at least one dose but the goal is 70-percent by July 4th.The city is moving away from mass vaccination sites, closing Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field and the walk-in section of the United Center in favor of more targeted, localized outreach.Saturday's closure at Wrigley Field marked the end of a two-month effort, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs, that delivered more than 42,000 vaccine doses to Chicagoans - more than the capacity of Wrigley Field itself, city officials said. Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the city's mobile vaccine buses - the Vaccination Station - that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood.Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday have been contacted, and their appointments have been relocated to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from Wrigley Field.For more information on vaccine events coming up, visit