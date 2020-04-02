coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Chicago musician Asberry Stoudemire dies from COVID-19, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Asberry Stoudemire, 54, died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

His daughter said he was in the hospital for just over a week and had underlying medical conditions.

Asberry was a musician, he was touring down south when his trip was cut short because of the virus.

"Wonderful on the organ, wonderful on the piano. He was the type, he'd hear a note and then he just kept going," said his daughter Miranda Stoudemire.

The family is now setting up a GoFundMe Page so they can hold a celebration of his life.
