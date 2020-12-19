COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine side effects prompt Advocate Condell Medical Center to temporarily pause vaccinations

By Jesse Kirsch
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville paused COVID-19 vaccinations after some healthcare workers reported reactions to the shots.

Four employees experienced adverse reactions - including tingling and elevated heartrate - shortly after vaccination, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.

"These four team members represent fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health. At this time, we can share three team members are home and doing well, and one is receiving additional treatment," Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC


EMBED More News Videos

Sanjay Gupta takes a look at some of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.



Three of the workers are doing well at home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment.

While reactions are an expected side effect, Advocate said the pause will allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions.

Vaccinations at all other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois and Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to the statement.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths


EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

