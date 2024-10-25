Costco recalls smoked salmon sold in Florida due to potential listeria concerns

Costco and Acme Smoked Fish Corp. have issued a voluntary recall for some of their Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon products sold in Florida over potential listeria concerns.

In an Oct. 22 notice to Costco members who purchased the impacted products, Acme Smoked Fish Corp. said it had initiated the recall process due to concerns the products were potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can cause a rare, but serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. said impacted smoked salmon products bear the lot number 8512801270 printed on the front of the packaging. According to a recall notice on Acme's website, the recalled smoked salmon products were sold only at Costco stores in Florida between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, when they were removed.

The recall does not affect any of Acme's other products or other Kirkland Smoked Salmon products.

"All affected products have been removed from stores and are not available," the company stated on its website. "The products were promptly removed from all store shelves on October 13th."

Acme added that it was "fully cooperating and complying with all FDA recommendations."

The New York-based company has advised anyone with recalled smoked salmon products to not consume the fish and return the product to a Costco store for a full refund.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again," the letter, signed by Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa, read.

On its website, Acme stated that it had not received any notices of illness as a result of the recalled smoked salmon.

Multiple food products have recently been recalled due to listeria concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration, including taco meat kits, frozen waffles and pancakes sold under various brand names, ready-to-eat meat and poultry items and certain deli meats.

In an email to ABC News on Friday, Acme reiterated that the recall was limited to 12-ounce, two-pack packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold in Florida with lot number 8512801270, and that no other Acme products were affected.

"Please note that this is an isolated incident in the Southeast region," the company stated. "There have been no reported cases of illness."

Listeria infections are relatively rare, but the CDC notes that in the U.S., they are the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness, with about 1,600 people infected and 260 people dying from the infection each year.

Those at higher risk of developing listeria infections include babies, pregnant people, people with weakened immune systems, and adults 65 and older.

Those who are not pregnant are likely to experience symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, confusion or loss of balance. Those who are pregnant are likely to experience a fever and flu-like symptoms.

According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment. Symptoms usually start within 24 hours of eating contaminated food and may last for 1 to 3 days.

The CDC states that for those who are pregnant, listeriosis can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.

ABC News reached out to Costco for comment on the recall but did not immediately hear back.

Editor's note: This article was updated with comments from Acme Smoked Fish Corp.