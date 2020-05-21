coronavirus deaths

Galewood couple married 54 years dies from COVID-19, hours apart

GALEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area couple died just hours apart, both from the coronavirus.

Juanita and Luis Melicio were married for 54 years.

They came to the United States when they were in their 20s and had three children.

The Melicio's most recently lived at the Montclare Senior Residences of Galewood. They started showing symptoms about two and a half weeks ago.

Their children believe Juanita caught the virus while she was taking care of her sister, who had COVID-19, and then gave it to her husband.

Their children described them as "genuine parents," family-oriented and with strong Christian values they instilled in their children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalewoodcoronavirus deathscoronavirus illinoisretirementcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Pritzker announces major changes to next phase of Illinois' reopening
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Beloved Little Village grocer known as 'Don Chuy' dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces major changes to next phase of Illinois' reopening
Restaurants weigh if they should 'fight or fold' as pandemic wears on
Beloved Little Village grocer known as 'Don Chuy' dies from COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 remote learning yields some nearly empty virtual classrooms
SUV kills pedestrian, crashes into Wheeling home before driver flees
Most of Indiana can move to next stage of reopening 2 days early
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
Show More
Inmate sentenced to death through popular Zoom app
Chicago mobsters make COVID-19 play to get out of prison
Video Vault: 'Make Mark Do Your Job' is back
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
What to know about Illinois' 98K COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News