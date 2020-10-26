Illinois COVID-19: Mitigation restrictions announced for suburban Cook County; IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Bars:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed for suburban Cook County due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.Officials announced that the restrictions, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service, will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday for Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, as well as Region 4, the Metro East region near St. Louis.The suburban Cook County region has seen eight straight days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions, triggering the mitigation restrictions. The restrictions do not apply to the city of Chicago."Over the weekend, two more regions - Region 4, Metro East, as well as Region 10, Suburban Cook County - triggered our metrics for additional mitigations, meaning that, starting Wednesday, 6 of our 11 regions will be operating under our resurgence framework," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Much like the four areas already operating under Tier One or Tier Two of the plan - Northwestern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane Counties - Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer. Region 10, on the other hand, is the first region in Illinois to earn additional mitigations not because of its positivity rate alone, but because its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations have both seen a sustained increase over the last 10 days.""We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility. We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot."The restrictions, which d not apply to schools, are:-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicableThe announcement comes after Illinois public health officials announced 4,062 new cases of COVID-19, along with 24 additional deaths Sunday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 374,256, with 9,505 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,097 specimens for a total of 7,268,952. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 18 - 24 is 6.1%, the same as the day before.As of Saturday night, 2,605 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 565 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s- Fayette County: 2 females 70s- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 female 80s- Macoupin County: 1 male 40s- Monroe County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s