coronavirus chicago

COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your question for public health experts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A: Experts answer your questions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local public health experts are answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions in a live Q&A segment hosted by Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.

April 27, 2021: Dr. Rashmi Chugh, DuPage County Health Dept.; Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health


Dr. Rashmi Chugh, DuPage County Health Dept., and Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health, answer your COVID-19 questions.



April 13, 2021: Dr. Rachel Rubin, Cook County Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health


Dr. Rachel Rubin of Cook County Department of Public Health and Dr. Geraldine Luna of Chicago Department of Public Health answer questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



April 6, 2021: Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health


Dr. Geraldine Luna from the Chicago Department of Public Heath answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions.



March 30, 2021: Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health


Chicago Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Geraldine Luna answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.



March 23, 2021: Dr. Anjanta Patel, Chicago Dept. of Public Health; Courtney Hedderman, AARP


Dr. Ajanta Patel from the Chicago Department of Public Health and Courtney Hedderman from the AARP answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.


March 16, 2021: Janna Kerins, medical director, Chicago Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Sana Ahmed, Lake County Health Dept.


CDPH Medical Director Janna Kerins and the Lake County Health Dept.'s Dr. Sana Ahmed answer your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.



March 9, 2021: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Wilnise Jasmin, Chicago Dept. of Public Health


Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Dr. Wilnise Jasmin answer your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.



March 2, 2021: Dr. Rachel Bernard, Chicago Department of Public Health; Karen Ayala, executive director, DuPage County Health Department; Dr. Rashmi Chugh, DuPage County Health Department



Chicago's Dr. Rachel Bernard joins DuPage County's Karen Ayala and Dr. Rashmi Chugh to answer your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.


February 23, 2021: Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health & Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Dept. of Public Health


Chicago's Dr. Allison Arwady and Cook County's Dr. Kiran Joshi answer your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.


February 16, 2021: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health


Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois' Department of Public Health, answers your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.



February 9, 2021: Dr. Candice Robinson, Chicago Department of Public Health


Dr. Candice Robinson of Chicago's Department of Public Health answers your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.

