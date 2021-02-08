COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your question for public health experts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local public health experts are answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions in a live Q&A segment hosted by Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.Submit your question using the form below. You can also upload a video of yourself asking your question.
April 27, 2021: Dr. Rashmi Chugh, DuPage County Health Dept.; Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health
April 13, 2021: Dr. Rachel Rubin, Cook County Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health
April 6, 2021: Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health
March 30, 2021: Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Dept. of Public Health
March 23, 2021: Dr. Anjanta Patel, Chicago Dept. of Public Health; Courtney Hedderman, AARP
March 16, 2021: Janna Kerins, medical director, Chicago Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Sana Ahmed, Lake County Health Dept.
March 9, 2021: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health; Dr. Wilnise Jasmin, Chicago Dept. of Public Health
March 2, 2021: Dr. Rachel Bernard, Chicago Department of Public Health; Karen Ayala, executive director, DuPage County Health Department; Dr. Rashmi Chugh, DuPage County Health Department
February 23, 2021: Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health & Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Dept. of Public Health
February 16, 2021: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health
February 9, 2021: Dr. Candice Robinson, Chicago Department of Public Health
