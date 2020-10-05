coronavirus chicago

1st grade CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members are mourning the loss of a Chicago Public School teacher who died from COVID-19.

Olga Quiroga was in her 30th year working for CPS, The Sun Times reports.

It is not known where she contracted the virus.

On Monday, the Chicago Teachers Union discussed some challenges members face when they continue to work in buildings during the pandemic.

Despite a sweeping ruling from an arbitrator Friday that CPS has not adequately provided safe working conditions, the District ignored Union attempts to bargain over conditions over the weekend, as the arbitrator had ordered.

CTU clerks and officers called on Mayor Lightfoot and CPS to obey the arbitrator's ruling and bargain with the CTU over safe working conditions.

The CTU is also pushing for better resources to facilitate remote learning.
