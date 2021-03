Create at-home spa with Epsom salt bath, essentials oils to catch a break

A teaspoon of honey

Two tablespoons of oatmeal

Half a banana

Mash up the ingredients and put the mask on your face

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring Break is almost here, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families may not be taking their traditional vacations.You can still get away in your mind, and even turn your home into a spa. Stephanie Mansour recommends her clients take mental breaks.She recommends taking a bath. Add Epsom salts to help muscles and bones. And for relaxing, she recommends using scented tea bags or essential oils. Lavender can help calm you.If you don't have a bathtub, she said you can take a big pot, like you'd use for a roast. Add the drops or scents to the water and do a foot soak.To escape in your mind, she recommends doing puzzles or coloring.She also shared a recipe for an at-home face mask that can help your skin. You can also eat it!