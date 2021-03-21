spa

Create at-home spa with Epsom salt bath, essentials oils to catch a break

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring Break is almost here, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families may not be taking their traditional vacations.

You can still get away in your mind, and even turn your home into a spa.

Stephanie Mansour recommends her clients take mental breaks.

She recommends taking a bath. Add Epsom salts to help muscles and bones. And for relaxing, she recommends using scented tea bags or essential oils. Lavender can help calm you.

If you don't have a bathtub, she said you can take a big pot, like you'd use for a roast. Add the drops or scents to the water and do a foot soak.

To escape in your mind, she recommends doing puzzles or coloring.

She also shared a recipe for an at-home face mask that can help your skin. You can also eat it!

  • A teaspoon of honey
  • Two tablespoons of oatmeal
  • Half a banana
  • Mash up the ingredients and put the mask on your face
