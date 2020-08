Chicago CTA bus drivers say many riders not wearing masks, ask for help from Mayor Lightfoot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the risks, many people across Chicago still rely on the CTA to get around. But some CTA bus drivers say many of their passengers are refusing to wear masks.In Chicago, people are required to wear masks in public places and that includes CTA buses.ABC7 spoke with a few bus operators who said many riders are completely disregarding the mask rules and they're urging city leaders to do something about it.Per CTA rules, bus drivers are not allowed to ask someone to put their masks on and they are not allowed to refuse service to someone who doesn't have a mask on.That is why CTA Union President Keith Hill said it's up to Mayor Lori Lightfoot to be more vocal and bold with the public. They want her to make it clear that passengers must wear their masks on buses."The bus is a vessel. You're locked in a vessel. The air is recycled, so you're jeopardizing the whole bus," Hill said. "We're putting ourselves on the line, our families on the line. We're concerned about our health, too."A mayor's office spokesperson issued a statement saying,But according to the union, those efforts simply are not enough because many people are not following the rules. The union is asking people to sign an online petition to get the mayor to make a strong public statement about wearing masks on CTA buses and trains to keep riders and operators safe.For more information on the petition, visit http://atu241chicago.org/member_resources/facemask-petition/ Statement from CTA: