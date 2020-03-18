Health & Fitness

Chicago coronavirus update: DePaul faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A faculty member at DePaul University has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The school said the faculty member alerted them Tuesday night of the positive test. The faculty member works at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave. and was last in the building on Sunday with a non-DePaul person who has also been confirmed to have COVID-19, the school said.

AMITA Sage-Medical on the Lincoln Park campus will reopen on Thursday.

All university libraries, including the Richardson Library, Loop Library and Rinn Law Library in the Lewis Center as well as all university computer labs are closed.

The Ray Meyer Fitness Center is also closed until further notice, with all operations and programs suspended.

Access to the Lincoln Park Student Center will be limited to DePaul students, faculty and staff through spring break.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
