VAPING

Des Plaines adopts vaping ordinance supported by Maine West High School

EMBED </>More Videos

The Des Plaines City Council passed a measure Monday night to make vaping equivalent to smoke for people under 18.

By and Cheryl Burton
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
The Des Plaines City Council passed a measure Monday night to make vaping equivalent to smoke for people under 18.

The vote came after complaints from administrators at Maine West High School that vaping, or breathing in vaporized liquid nicotine, is a growing distraction during school.
WATCH: What you need to know about 'Juuling'
EMBED More News Videos

The Juul is a trendy vape pen that heats up liquid nicotine that comes in a variety of flavors.



Products like Juul, which is shaped like a USB flash drive, heat liquid nicotine into an inhalable vapor.
Juul is increasingly popular, a trend noticed by Mike Beauvais, a student resource officer assigned to Maine West High School.

"Lately, they've been doing it in the hallways, in the bathrooms, in class, just all over," said Beauvais.

Maine West administrators worked with Des Plaines police to push the city council to adopt an ordinance for students caught vaping or smoking e-cigarettes.
EMBED More News Videos

Maine West administrators are working with Des Plaines police to push the city council to adopt an ordinance for students caught vaping or smoking e-cigarettes.



The vote Monday night expanded Des Plaines' municipal tobacco smoking ban for people under 18 to include vaporizers and e-cigarettes.

Underage students caught doing it won't necessarily face a fine; instead, they'll have the option to attend a class on the dangers of smoking and vaping.

"This gives us an opportunity to rather than financially punish the students, to put them in a diversion program," said Des Plaines police chief William Kushner.

The seven-person council passed the measure 6-1. The only alderman who voted against it did so because he felt the ordinance should apply to anyone under the age of 21 rather than 18.

Juul can be found at Wise Guys Vape shop, a block away from Maine West. A sign on the shop says no on under 18 is admitted.

Still, Beauvais says more and more minors are vaping.

"Most of the kids know it's wrong, but they don't really see a big problem with it. I just don't think they know what they're putting in the body," he said.

Many parents support Maine West's efforts to crack down on vaping.

"I don't think they should be allowed to Vape or smoke as far as school is concerned," parent Mary Aguirre said.

"I would talk to them about the consequences and health hazards to it," parent Donna Rivera said.

Students caught vaping who choose the diversion class rather than a fine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they attend the class.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthe-cigarettesvapingteenagershigh schoolu.s. & worldDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
VAPING
Durbin introduces e-cigarette legislation to crack down on kid-friendly flavorings
Teen vaping popularity keeps growing, parents and schools struggle to curb trend
Exploding vape pen suspected in man's death
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
More vaping
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News