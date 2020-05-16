mental health

University of Illinois at Chicago doctor discusses importance of mental health for health care workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doctors are no stranger to working long, exhausting hours, but the emotional weight of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the job even more difficult.

Dr. Chris Colbert is the Assistant Program Director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago with specific interest in both academic and social emergency medicine.

"There is an emotional toll that is taken by all healthcare providers," he said.

Colbert discussed the emotional weight of the pandemic and how the University of Illinois at Chicago has supported medical staff during this time.

Colbert also discussed why emergency rooms have seen a higher number of overdose cases in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
