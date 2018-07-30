Durbin introduces e-cigarette legislation to crack down on kid-friendly flavorings

E-cigarettes are now more popular among teens than traditional cigarettes, with over 2 millions teenagers using them last year. In fact, they are the most commonly used tobacco product among young people.Now Senator Dick Durbin says he wants to stop the products from appealing to kids.The senator was joined by the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health and others. On Monday he announced legislation to crack down on kid-friendly flavorings in highly-addictive e-cigarettes and cigars.The senator noted, while the number of people smoking traditional cigarettes is decreasing, the use of e-cigarettes and cigars is on the rise. There has been a 653 percent increase from just five years ago.Sen. Durbin believes marketing to young people using flavoring such as cake batter, whipped cream and gummy bears is just one of the culprits for the rise in usage."When the people who make these products, like JUUL, insist this is just for adults to quit smoking tobacco products-- bologna, you wouldn't be pedaling these flavors to adults," Sen. Durbin said.Sen. Durbin is calling it the SAFE Kids Act. The bill would place strong restrictions on e-cigarette flavorings and completely ban flavorings in cigars.Last week, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan along with 8 other attorneys general urged the FDA to ban flavored tobacco products in e-cigarettes, and cigars.The legislation would require companies to prove that their products are not geared towards young people. Sen. Durbin hopes to have this bill on the floor this week.