Fake COVID-19 medication seized at O'Hare

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customs agents at O'Hare Airport Tuesday confiscated more than 28,000 capsules containing bogus medication that claims to treat COVID-19.

The capsules were advertised as a treatment for the disease, but it has not been approved for that use. The pills were shipped to Chicago from China.

"A seizure of this quantity is significant because it protects the American people," said Lesley Lukens, Supervisory CBP Officer. "The dangers of these capsules is catastrophic. It gives consumers a false sense of security, and the consumption of any medication without consulting your medical provider can be fatal."

The pills were turned over to the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations.
