Fight continues to keep Westlake Hospital open despite owners efforts to close by end of day

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Westlake hospital case was in court Friday morning as Melrose Park officials try to force the hospital to stay open despite the fact that it owners filed for bankruptcy.
Kim Foxx's office is backing up the village of Melrose Park, releasing a statement that urges to protect the rights of the patients.
Village officials said the hospital violated a court order which barred them from taking steps to close the suburban hospital.
After filing for bankruptcy earlier this week, the owners of the hospital sent letters to staff stating their intent to transfer out all patients by 3pm Friday.
An ER doctor who was in court said the hospital only has a few patients left, equipment has been moved out and the ER has been told to turn people away.
"I think they are doing that so they can close by the end of the evening. So if you have a hospital with no patients in it and the doors are locked, then it makes it a lot easier for them to argue in front of a bankruptcy court and make it more of a financial problem," said Westlake Hospital Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin.
Attorneys for the people and for the village of Melrose Park are asking the court to order Westlake's owner, SRC Hospital Investments, to keep funding the hospital. They said they are using their corporate structure to side step the order which barred them from closing.
SRC is arguing that the bankruptcy trustee has control over what happens to the hospital, not SRC, and funding was provided to keep doors open for the trustee to transfer patients safely.
Meanwhile as this saga has unfolded since last fall hospital owners have claimed there are no potential buyers and it has been operating with about 80-percent of the hospital empty.
The company said it is losing about $3 million each month.
A judge is expected to make a ruling Friday afternoon.
