Funeral held for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus was laid to rest Monday.Fire and police vehicles took part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There was private ceremony as well.The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.Araujo, 49, was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.