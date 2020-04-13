coronavirus deaths

Funeral held for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus was laid to rest Monday.

Fire and police vehicles took part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There was private ceremony as well.

RELATED: Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo dies from coronavirus, CFD says

The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.

First responders line up to pay respects for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19.



Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

Araujo, 49, was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25

In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.
