coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: Gov. Pritzker to give reopening update as IL reports 2,410 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Pritzker to give COVID-19 update on IL reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon where it is expected he will release details about his plan to fully reopen the state.

The update comes as Illinois public health officials reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths Wednesday.

Governor Pritzker has been unable to provide or predict the exact date on when Illinois could advance to the so-called "Bridge Phase," but this week he says the health data is trending in the right direction.

Chicago concert series for fully-vaccinated residents announced

"We can't predict the future and for this virus has proven to be very challenging, the developments of variants, the times in which it seemed to rise and surge in states like, recently Michigan," Pritzker said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 80 percent of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine while just over 55 percent of those 16 and older have gotten at least one shot as well. Both statistics top the benchmarks the governor set back in March.

"We always are on guard," Pritzker said. "We're watching the numbers like a hawk, but I'm optimistic. I think things are going in the right direction."

IDPH data also shows new COVID cases are currently decreasing and while the mortality rate and hospitalized COVID patients are slightly increasing. Health officials say it's not significant enough to trigger any steps back.

This comes as Chicago goes full steam ahead with the goal to fully re-open the city come July 4.

Mayor Lightfoot is bringing back the Chicago Auto Show and several arts and entertainment events for the summer.

Governor Pritzker said this week that he thinks Illinois is on the same timeline as Chicago.

There have been 1,346,398 total COVID cases, including 22,096 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4, is 3.9%.

Vaccine side effects: Why women are mistaking swollen lymph nodes for breast cancer

As of Tuesday night, 2,060 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses. There were 96,415 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday, including 40,000 from pharmacies that were not reported over the weekend.

Health officials said 60% of all adults and 80% of seniors have gotten at least one vaccine dose and

The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Adams County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 3 females 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

-Jackson County: 1 male 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 40s
-Mason County: 1 female 70s
-McDonough County: 1 female 60s
-McHenry County: 1 female 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 80s
-Ogle County: 1 female 70s
-Peoria County: 1 male 50s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
-Woodford County: 1 female 60s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago area restaurants, hotels eager for convention comeback
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
60% of IL adults receive vaccine dose as state reports 2,410 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago aims for July 4 reopening; Auto Show returns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ravinia releases full 2021 schedule
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
Don't miss tolls after IL Tollway goes cashless
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Show More
COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by end of July
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
Carole Baskin crypto: 'Tiger King' star launches digital currency
G Herbo charged with lying to federal agent
More TOP STORIES News