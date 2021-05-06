Illinois COVID-19 Update: Gov. Pritzker to give reopening update as IL reports 2,410 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon where it is expected he will release details about his plan to fully reopen the state.
The update comes as Illinois public health officials reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths Wednesday.
Governor Pritzker has been unable to provide or predict the exact date on when Illinois could advance to the so-called "Bridge Phase," but this week he says the health data is trending in the right direction.
"We can't predict the future and for this virus has proven to be very challenging, the developments of variants, the times in which it seemed to rise and surge in states like, recently Michigan," Pritzker said.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 80 percent of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine while just over 55 percent of those 16 and older have gotten at least one shot as well. Both statistics top the benchmarks the governor set back in March.
"We always are on guard," Pritzker said. "We're watching the numbers like a hawk, but I'm optimistic. I think things are going in the right direction."
IDPH data also shows new COVID cases are currently decreasing and while the mortality rate and hospitalized COVID patients are slightly increasing. Health officials say it's not significant enough to trigger any steps back.
This comes as Chicago goes full steam ahead with the goal to fully re-open the city come July 4.
Mayor Lightfoot is bringing back the Chicago Auto Show and several arts and entertainment events for the summer.
Governor Pritzker said this week that he thinks Illinois is on the same timeline as Chicago.
There have been 1,346,398 total COVID cases, including 22,096 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4, is 3.9%.
As of Tuesday night, 2,060 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses. There were 96,415 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday, including 40,000 from pharmacies that were not reported over the weekend.
Health officials said 60% of all adults and 80% of seniors have gotten at least one vaccine dose and
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Adams County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 3 females 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
-Jackson County: 1 male 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 40s
-Mason County: 1 female 70s
-McDonough County: 1 female 60s
-McHenry County: 1 female 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 80s
-Ogle County: 1 female 70s
-Peoria County: 1 male 50s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
-Woodford County: 1 female 60s
