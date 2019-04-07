Governor J.B. Pritzker signs bill raising smoking age to 21 statewide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill to raise the minimum statewide age to purchase tobacco products to 21 on Sunday.The signing ceremony was held at Mile Square Health Center at 1:30 p.m.Gov. Pritzker was joined by joined by the bill's sponsors, State Rep. Camille Lilly and State Sen. Julie Morrison. Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, Senate President John Cullerton, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also joined the governor. Representatives from health organizations and hospital systems throughout Illinois, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Respiratory Health Association were also be in attendance.The law applies to cigarettes, e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.Illinois will become the first state in the Midwest to sign a "tobacco 21" bill into law. When the law takes effect this summer, Illinois will join sever other states that have passed similar laws.Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in Illinois. This year, more than 4,800 kids under age 18 in the state will become new daily smokers. But if a person doesn't begin using tobacco before age 21, they are less likely to start in the future.As a result of the City's robust policy agenda and enforcement actions, teen smoking in Chicago has reached a record low of six percent, dropping by more than half over the last six years.In February, Mayor Emanuel announced that the City filed a lawsuit against 27 online sellers of e-cigarettes and vaping liquids for selling the products to minors.