Employee at the Mariano's in Skokie has tested positive for COVID-19

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Mariano's in Skokie announced that an employee there has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that they are supporting the employee as they receive medical care.

The store has followed all cleaning procedures from the CDC to protect customers, officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Grocery stores install Plexiglass shields, embrace social distancing to limit COVID-19 spread

On Saturday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced additional measurers to keep shoppers and employees safe while at the grocery store.

Reusable bags will no longer be permitted, Pritzker said.

Additionally, stores will use their speakers to remind shoppers to maintain social distancing in line and while shopping the aisles.
