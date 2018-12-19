Group releases 1984 EPA letter about cancer-causing chemical in Willowbrook

A community group said Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency has known about the emissions of a cancer-causing chemical from what is now the Sterigenics plant in southwest suburban Willowbrook since 1984.The group "Stop Sterigenics" used a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain a letter from the agency dated July of 1984.That letter expresses concern over ethylene oxide levels being "higher than desirable" at the Willowbrook location.The group is continuing to call for an immediate shutdown of the Sterigenics plant.