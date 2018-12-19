HEALTH & FITNESS

Group releases 1984 EPA letter about cancer-causing chemical in Willowbrook

EMBED </>More Videos

A community group said the EPA has known about the emissions of a cancer-causing chemical from what is now the Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook since 1984.

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A community group said Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency has known about the emissions of a cancer-causing chemical from what is now the Sterigenics plant in southwest suburban Willowbrook since 1984.

The group "Stop Sterigenics" used a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain a letter from the agency dated July of 1984.

That letter expresses concern over ethylene oxide levels being "higher than desirable" at the Willowbrook location.

The group is continuing to call for an immediate shutdown of the Sterigenics plant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthenvironmental protection agencycancerWillowbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Siblings tell stories of those with sickle cell disease
Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Consumer Reports: How to have a healthy vegetarian diet
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged in connection to deaths of 2 CPD officers; funeral arrangements finalized
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man curses out staffer, throws object in Luis Gutierrez's Logan Square office
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Show More
ABC7 EXCLUSIVE: FBI investigating fraudulent signatures in 13th Ward race
McHenry VFW still facing financial struggles after Queen of Hearts success
Elmhurst community donates minivan to man with cerebral palsy
Siblings tell stories of those with sickle cell disease
More News