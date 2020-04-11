Harvey nurses protest over lack of protective equipment during COVID-19 pandemic

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of nurses held a silent protest outside of a hospital in south suburban Harvey Friday.The nurses said they don't have enough protective gear at Ingalls Memorial Hospital.In a statement, the hospital said the nurse's union seems more focused on exploiting the pandemic for contract negotiations. But hospital officials said extra measures have been taken to provide a safe environment for nurses and caregivers.The full statement from Ingalls Memorial Hospital has been provided below: