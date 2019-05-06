How to prevent skin cancer

CHICAGO -- Nearly one-in-five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. But people can protect themselves by recognizing some simple signs for early detection.The scary thing about skin cancer is everyone is at risk, regardless of age, gender or race. Nearly 20 Americans die each day.Dr. Carolyn Jacob from Chicago Dermatology joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the best ways to prevent skin cancer, the warning signs of melanoma, and why people should always use sunscreen.