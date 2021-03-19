coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine guidelines do not include pot smokers in Phase 1B; those who smoke cigarettes included

When can I get the COVID vaccine in Illinois? Gov. Pritzker announced IL expanding eligibility April 12
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois residents who smoke marijuana will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.

That's the current guideline under the state's vaccination Phase 1B plan.

This decision was made despite the fact that cannabis smokers are at a higher risk for respiratory issues.

Officials said they are following guidance put forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine: IL to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and over on April 12

However people who smoke cigarettes or have smoked do qualify for the earlier phase.

The CDC said adults who smoke have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID.

The agency also said about 16% of Illinois adults are smokers. It's not clear how health officials will verify whether someone is a smoker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoismarijuanacoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccigarettescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
1 year after Chicago theaters went dark, industry looks forward to reopening
IL reports 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
Northwestern performs double lung transplant using lungs from donor who previously had COVID
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Scammers use 3rd stimulus check, COVID vaccine demand to steal info
3 charged in kidnapping, carjacking man in Kenwood: police
U of I, Loyola tip off Friday in NCAA Tournament
Man hit by vehicle on Kennedy Expressway in critical condition
Show More
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Illinois tax deadline pushed back to match IRS deadline
Chicago Weather: Sunny but chilly Friday
Peloton issues warning after child killed
More TOP STORIES News