Illinois COVID vaccine: IL to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and over on April 12

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10429495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Pritzker announces a new phase in his reopening plan as well as expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone over 16 on April 12.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10426863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois is expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 16 and older starting on April 12.But Pritzker and health officials continue to warn the public that due to limited vaccine supplies, not all who become eligible that day will be able to get vaccinated on the first day they are eligible.Residents who don't have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.Gov. Pritzker also announced that the state will be adding a bridge phase between reopening Phases 4 and 5, based on science but offering incremental approaches towards a full Illinois reopening."COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated," Pritzker said.If vaccinations continue at their current rate, in a matter of weeks the state will allow more people to shop, dine out, and attend social eventsThe step between Phase 4 and 5 will allow for greater capacity limits for bars and restaurants, social gatherings, museums and zoos, etc., depending on whether they are indoors or outdoors. Bars, specifically, will be allowed 20% standing capacity, but six-foot social distancing will still be required."We'll move into this bridge phase when 70% of our 65 and older population receives at least one dose of the vaccine," Pritzker said. The state's mask mandate will continue.The decision comes after weeks of meetings."We're working with industry leaders," Governor Pritzker said. "We're working with our doctors at IDPH as well as other experts in the state."The bridge phase will mean people can look forward to more traditional summer activities like concerts, because capacity will increase to 60%. Retail, offices, salons, health clubs and museums would also be allowed 60% capacity. Social events like weddings could have up to 250 people inside, and 500 guests outside."It's super exciting because we work with a lot of brides, a lot of social functions, and everyone just wants to meet with each other, they want to get back out there, they want to create a sense of normalcy again," said Rachel Westberg, director of sales and catering for The Rose Hotel.The state must also maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability and hold hospital admissions and case rate steady over a 28-day period. As of Thursday morning, 58% of people over 65 had received at least one vaccine.In order to go into Phase 5, Illinois must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents over 16 and maintain metrics or hospitalizations and cases for an additional 28-day period.Individuals who have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test 1 to 3 days prior do not count against capacity limitsThe state will revert back to an earlier phase if there is an increase in cases and hospitalizations.There are also talks about allowing conventions to return. For the Rose Hotel in Rosemont near O'Hare, it means more employees can come back to work."I think there's a lot of people who are eager to get back to work and I do think talking to clients waiting for tings to open up people are ready to go so I think when we get the green light things are going to be explosive," Westberg said.Chicago also announced Wednesday that it will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C on March 29."I'm excited for it because I've been trying, and I can't get it," said Christopher Hunt, owner of Seek Vintage in West Town. "So now that means I may be able to get it."And along with retail workers, those in hospitality, personal care services, law construction and more are eligible in phase 1C.Hotel workers are eligible too, at a time the city is poised to reopen conventions."Making sure that our staff has access to this vaccine before we start welcoming back more and more guests, I think the two go together," said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Assoc.In 1C, Chicagoans 16 to 64 are also eligible, but only if they have chronic health conditions. The state will lift that health requirement for that group on April 12, but it's unclear if the city will, too.Suburban Cook County is expanding its eligibility starting Monday, March 22, as the county moves to Phase 1B+, which includes people younger than 65 with underlying conditions.Cook County public health officials said the decision was partly made based on the promise of more vaccine doses on the way."We have gotten some indications that supply is going to increase, and yes, that did factor into our decision-making," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Dept. of Public Health.The county said nearly 70% of its seniors have received at least one dose, and that progress is also leading to this expansion announcement.