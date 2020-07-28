COVID-19 Illinois: IL reports 1,076 new cases, 30 additional deaths; state added to NY travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths Tuesday , the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,731, including 7,446 deaths.In the last 24 hours, health officials said that they conducted a total of 28,331 tests. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-21 to July 27 stands at 3.8%.- Champaign County - 1 male 70s- Coles County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s- Douglas County: 1 female 60s- DuPage County: 1 male 80s- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Montgomery County: 2 males 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70sAs of Monday night, officials said 1,383 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 329 patients in the ICU and 128 patients on ventilators.The move comes as the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added Illinois to its quarantine list. Travelers from Illinois to those states are now required to self quarantine for 14 days.