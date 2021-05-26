Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,139 cases, 27 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,378,388 total COVID cases, including 22,676 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19 to May 25, is 2.6%.As of Tuesday night, 1,395 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. There were 59,494 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Officials said 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s-Kankakee County: 1 female 80s-Knox County: 1 female 50s-Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Logan County: 1 male 70s-Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s-Marion County: 1 female 50s-Marshall County: 1 male 70s-McDonough County: 1 female 60s-Pike County: 1 male 30s-Tazewell County; 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Williamson County; 1 male 50s-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s