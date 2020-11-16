Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 585,248, with a total of 10,779 deaths.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 90,612 tests. In total there have been 9,161,453 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 9-15, is 14.7%.
As of Sunday night, 5,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Deaths reported Monday include:
- Clinton County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Edwards County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
- Madison County; 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
Free testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.
Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out
