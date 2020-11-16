Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

coronavirus illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 11,632 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, and 37 deaths Monday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 585,248, with a total of 10,779 deaths.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 90,612 tests. In total there have been 9,161,453 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 9-15, is 14.7%.

RELATED: Myths about COVID-19 busted: Masks, indoor transmission, cold weather, and more



As of Sunday night, 5,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Deaths reported Monday include:

- Clinton County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Edwards County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
- Madison County; 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 90s

Free testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.

Here's where the sites will be:

COOK COUNTY:

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave., Calumet Park

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

  • 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Believe in Thine Heart Ministries, 6000 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Alpha Temple Baptist Church, 6701 S. Emerald Ave., Chicago

    • DEKALB COUNTY
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, NIU Anderson Hall Parking Lot, 520 Garden RD. DeKalb


    • DUPAGE COUNTY

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton, Glendale Heights

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Chicago Metra Lot, 508 W. Main St.


  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett.


    • GRUNDY COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka


    • KANKAKEE COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

    • LAKE COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake

    • MCHENRY COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St., Harvard

    • WILL COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson, Joliet
