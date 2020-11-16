Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 Update on Nov. 13, 2020

Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave., Calumet Park

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Believe in Thine Heart Ministries, 6000 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Alpha Temple Baptist Church, 6701 S. Emerald Ave., Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, NIU Anderson Hall Parking Lot, 520 Garden RD. DeKalb

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton, Glendale Heights

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Chicago Metra Lot, 508 W. Main St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St., Harvard

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson, Joliet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 11,632 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, and 37 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 585,248, with a total of 10,779 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 90,612 tests. In total there have been 9,161,453 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 9-15, is 14.7%.As of Sunday night, 5,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Deaths reported Monday include:- Clinton County: 1 male 50s- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 90s- Edwards County: 1 male 80s- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s- Kane County: 1 male 50s- Lake County: 1 female 50s- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s- Madison County; 1 male 80s- McDonough County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 80s- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 female 90sFree testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.Here's where the sites will be: